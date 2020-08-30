Home Hollywood Matrix 4: Check Out The Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything...
Matrix 4: Check Out The Official Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

By- Mugdha Singh
2020 has been a real mess for each one of us, but what has been affected the most in the entertainment industry. Several movies have been put on a halt and they all will probably be landing on the big screens in 2021 all in a cluster. Well, that sounds interesting. So one of the movies that are gonna thrill us in 2021 is Matrix 4. Read all the updates about it below.

Deets about the movie

Renewal of this movie series for a fourth sequel was confirmed in August 2019. Lana Wachowski is the one who has penned this movie and he’s the director as well. Toby Emmerich, the boss of Warner Bros in one of his most recent interviews, said that their company is really glad to be back with the amazing movie. And they are also excited about the fact that Lana is back with another amazing story for the fans. She has been a jack of all trades by handling the writing, production and even the direction of the movie.

Matrix 4: the cast and crew

There’s confirmation about the news that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss would be getting back for their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively. Now you might be thinking about how this could happen? Well, that’s the surprising part which has brought another level of suspense regarding the plot. How could they be back if they were death in the previous instalment? You need to wait till the movie releases to get the answer for this.

Other than these two, Jada Pinkett Smith is also expected to be back for her role as Niobe. While the return of Lambert Wilson as Merovingian is still suspense now. But we do expect him also to be back.

The release date for Matrix 4

Well, here comes the big announcement. At first, Matrix 4 was supposed to be out on 21 May 2021. However, the production has got a delay now, of course, due to the pandemic. So the dates have been pushed back. The new date for the release of Matrix 4 is 1 April 2022.

Plot for Matrix 4

Frankly speaking, the storyline for Matrix 4 is complete suspense now, nothing has been revealed regarding this. However, we’ll surely be back to update you more about it ones there are some reports.

