By- Pooja Das
A cable failure put a massive hole in among the planet’s largest telescopes.
A cable failure at the Arecibo Observatory led to massive damage to some radio telescope that has been in operation for five years.
The cable was attached to a metal stage, causing an enormous gash in the radio dish.
The telescope is now out of commission until repairs can be completed.
the radio telescope at the Arecibo Observatory — is currently out of commission following a metallic platform service cable snapped

tearing a huge part of their glasses into pieces. The telescope can be found in Puerto Rico and is managed by several groups, such as the University of Central Florida.

Pictures of the damage reveal just how serious it is.

It’s not correct, and will definitely take a while to fix.

“We have a team of experts assessing the situation,” Francisco Cordova, the director of the observatory, said in a statement.

“Our attention is assuring the safety of our staff, protecting the facilities and equipment, and also restoring the facility to full operations as soon as possible,

so it can continue to aid scientists round the globe.”

about the unfortunate incident, the telescope has suffered a lot over the five years it’s been in operation.

"The center has suffered many hurricanes,

“Repairs from Hurricane Maria in 2017 are ongoing.”

Ensuring that something such as this doesn’t occur again is obviously a substantial concern, since the harm that cable snap caused has shut down

the telescope and any observations it had been making.

That is a massive setback for those researchers who use the telescope and those using the data it gathers for various scientific research and research efforts.

Radio telescopes are not the same as optical telescopes

in that they do not capture images of the cosmos, but rather detect radio waves that rate through space and routinely reach our world.

By detecting and assessing these signals and where they arise,

scientists may use the information from such telescopes to recognize astronomical events occurring at extreme distances from Earth.

