Massive Ancient lizard needed a neck

By- Pooja Das
Massive ancient lizard needed a neck

This massive ancient lizard needed a neck which defies explanation.
Researchers have pieced together the bones as well as the life of an early species of lizard that had a very long neck.

Tanystropheus hydroxides

Tanystropheus hydroxides had a collar that took up almost half its body length, and it could have given the animal many advantages.
The lizard likely lived in the water and searched animals along the shore or snatched fish with its jaws.
Dinosaurs can be pretty weird. Finding fossils from a creature that lived

millions of years back frequently results in paleontologists hoping to figure out how the creature lived, the way it hunted, and what it ate.

However, a new study was able to piece together some aspects of the odd creatures’ lives.

Ancient Animals

The animals were reptiles with incredibly long tails and necks.

The neck of the creatures took up nearly half of its body length

which could stretch to 16 feet.

They look fantastic, but their bodies may have contributed them unique benefits when it came to hunting.

Science Alert

As Science Alert reports, researchers that studied fossils of the animals had a hard time wrapping their minds about what they were visiting.ancient

Some of the animals were enormous, while others were considerably smaller but had roughly the same neck-to-body ratio

suggesting they may have been juveniles of the same species.

After further examination of these ancient bones,

scientists could determine that the bigger specimens were a completely distinct

but closely related species. But that was just one of many questions the researchers set out to reply.

Another pressing issue was deciding in which the reptiles lived.

They did so using 3D scanning and modelling, which allowed them to rebuild the skull and find out more about the animal’s adaptations.

After this was done, something became rather evident:

creatures

The creatures definitely liked it from the water

With a skull shape that could have made it effortless to catch fish and other aquatic creatures

along with nostrils situated in addition to its snout, the creatures seem to be ideal for life in the water.

Its large neck might have made it simple to hunt well under the water’s surface

or maybe even glance its head over the water to scan the coast for prey that ventured too close.

In any circumstance, the animals were incredibly unique

and, if you happened to be swimming in shallow water

about 242 million years back, you might have run in to one. It likely wouldn’t have finished well for you.

Pooja Das

A number of these, like the newly discovered symptom of itchiness, can...
