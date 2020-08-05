Marvel’s Avengers Will Feature PlayStation Exclusive Challenges and DLC, Know Here More Update.

- Advertisement -

In a recent blog post, Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics confirmed that they intend to release extra content material that might be unique to PlayStation consoles.

“We previously acknowledged that we’re enormous Marvel followers. However, we’re additionally PlayStation followers,” reads the put up from Andy Wong, Neighborhood & Social Media Supervisor for Crystal Dynamics. “We’re honored to be working with them to supply extra benefits to PlayStation gamers. PlayStation gamers may have unique entry to sure Neighborhood Challenges, the place the PlayStation Nation will work collectively to perform a purpose so as to acquire rewards particular to them.”

Whereas the specifics of Marvel’s Avengers Neighborhood Problem system haven’t been specified by nice elements but, the fundamental thought is that the sport might be up to date each month with a problem that every one gamer should work collectively to beat. It was beforehand advised that Neighborhood Challenges could be the identical throughout all out there platforms.

Now, although, evidently, PlayStation avid gamers will be capable of taking part in unique challenges not out there to Xbox and PC gamers. It sounds just like the plan is for this PlayStation challenges to be released along with the Neighborhood Challenges made out there to gamers throughout all platforms. However, the put up doesn’t define precisely how this unique content material might be released.