Marvel’s Avengers: Spider-Man Coming to the Game in 2021

Just days after Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics confirmed that Hawkeye was coming to Marvel’s Avengers as a DLC character, we now know that Spider-Man may become a member of him in 2021 as a unique new hero for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 variations of the game.

In a new post on the PlayStation blog, Crystal Dynamics affiliate artwork director Jeff Adams explains that Avengers‘ Spidey isn’t the friendly neighborhood web-slinger you met in Insomniac’s critically-acclaimed action-adventure game from 2018 however the studio’s personal tackle the character.

“To make sure this group up goes easily, Vince Napoli, our Lead Fight Designer, is difficult at work making Spider-Man simply as nice on the sticks as he’s on the web page,” Adams stated of including the character to the game. “This implies ensuring our hero moves and fights like he ought to, regardless of which one in all our Conflict Zones he finds himself in. When he’s arcing by way of the air on his net line, we would like you to really feel sleek and light-weight and make the most of quite a lot of net configurations and devices to reinforce your traversal. Spider-Man’s spectacular acrobatic skills will complement the expertise, permitting you to seamlessly transition from navigation to combat.

Adams promised that Spider-Man would be capable of getting pleasure from similar customization as the game’s core group, which incorporates Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, and Ms. Marvel. Hank Pym (aka Ant-Man) can also be within the game, however not as a playable character so far as we know.