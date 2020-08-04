Marvel’s Avengers: Hawkeye Confirmed as DLC Hero, And Know More Information For You!!!

- Advertisement -

Hawkeye’s logo even occupied the second of the four available icon spots which some have taken to imply that he might not even be the primary character added to the game as DLC. Nonetheless, that’s purely hypothesis right now as Square Enix has not confirmed the release date for Hawkeye or some other future DLC characters.

Talking of release dates, Square Enix confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers beta will run all through August. The beta will feature the Golden Gate bridge prologue sequence that we’ve seen in a number of the recreation’s early demos. After that’s completed, you’ll have entry to two extra single-player missions (considered one of which incorporates a boss fight with Abomination).

Together with the aforementioned solo content material, you’ll even have the choice to play as Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel as a part of co-op missions that may also be played with friends or alone with an AI companion. Co-op content material consists of HARM Rooms, Warzones, and Dropzones, which can all supply between 15 minutes to two hours of gameplay based mostly on the content material you choose and the skill level of the contributors.

For a greater take a look at what’s included within the Marvel’s Avengers beta be sure you try this deep dive footage:

If you need a (cinematic) take a look at Hawekeye in action, then that is the trailer for you: