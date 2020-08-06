Marvel TV’s Jeph Loeb Reportedly Forced Daredevil Writers to Nix Asian Storylines!!!

- Advertisement -

He added “However all that backstory was dropped, and the writers that informed me they have been reluctant to do it as a result of they have been so stoked concerning the storyline, however they have been prevented. So I needed to concoct this different storyline after which rock that materials that I used to be given. Regretfully, I didn’t get to ever discover that.”

Fictional supervillain group The Hand first appeared in Daredevil volume 1 #174 and have been worked into Netflix’s series throughout the well-received first season as intermediaries between central villains Alexandra and Wilson Fisk, however Hand chief Nobu is quickly revealed to be specializing in a possible game-changing weapon, known as Black Sky. After his plans to bring Black Sky into New York go awry, he’s seemingly burned alive by Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox) in an empty warehouse, nevertheless, he’s resurrected by The Hand in season 2 earlier than lastly being beheaded by Matt’s mentor Stick (Scott Glenn).

Marvel’s Daredevil was canceled by Netflix in November of 2018 after Disney introduced plans for its personal streaming service, Disney+. Loeb’s eventual exit from his Marvel Tv post was floated later in 2019, as Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige grew to become Chief Inventive Officer.

Since leaving Daredevil, Shinkoda has appeared in Shane Black’s The Predator and Roland Emmerich’s Midway, and has fielded additional small display roles in The Terror and The Man in the High Castle at Amazon, the place he played Kazu Hirano.

On the time of writing, neither Loeb, Marvel or Netflix have addressed Shinkoda’s feedback.