Marvel Studios Umbrella, Fans Have Been Eagerly Waiting For The Deadpool 3 Announcement?

By- Santosh Yadav
Since Disney obtained Fox and brought Deadpool beneath the Marvel Studios umbrella, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Deadpool 3 statement. It has been over two decades released. Ryan Reynolds was hinting at the possibilities of Deadpool 3. He also caused a social networking meltdown after he posted a picture shot at the Marvel Studios office. The actor has joked the real reason for Deadpool 3’s delay.

On July 28, Reynolds chose to his networking platforms to share a spoof video of Unsolved Mysteries TV series. The movie also marked five years because the footage in the film leaked online and featured montages of the very first Deadpool movie. Reynolds went and joked that he’s been busy in finding the leaker that has resulted in the delay of Deadpool 3. The actor posted the movie using the caption, “It is why the next Deadpool movie is taking so long. Still attempting to address this. Joyful Leakaversary.”

While fans are hoping Deadpool 3 sees the light, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld told Collider that he would be fine if the franchise doesn’t go beyond the movie. “You know what? There might not be a different Deadpool, and I am fine. Since I must live with the reality, I had two experiences, two movies ” I love knowing everybody on those films. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch]. All of them. It was fantabulous; those movies are here in order to stand the test of time. You know, however, we live in, nothing is guaranteed. Plus, it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird,” he said.

