Mars pulses

The night skies on Mars pulses using light, but you can not watch it with your eyes.

NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft has observed night glow on Mars that happens at regular intervals during certain seasons.

The light can not be viewed without ultraviolet sensors, and wouldn’t be visible to the naked eye.

pulsing glow

The pulsing glow occurs three times before dissipating each night.

On Earth, the Northern (or Southern) Lights are a phenomenon that is quite familiar to people who live far enough from the equator to see them.

They’re a nice glow which twists and twirls in a variety of colors during particular times of the year according to atmospheric conditions.

As it happens, the night skies on Mars glows, also, but we would not have the ability to see when we were only standing on the surface.

NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft

As NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft has found, seasonal fluctuations bring an ultraviolet glow into the night side of Mars.

While it’s not just like the auroras we see on Earth, it is still incredibly impressive.

For instance, the MAVEN team observing the glow decided that the atmosphere generates three pulses of ultraviolet radiation each night — no more

and no less — and it just does so throughout the spring and fall seasons on Mars.

That’s some pretty bizarre behaviour, however, the researchers believe they could have an idea of what’s happening.

Geophysical Research

In a new paper published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, scientists utilizing

the MAVEN statistics suggest that storms are sparking chemical reactions in the atmosphere and leading to the radiant ultraviolet light.

Vertical winds

Vertical winds pushing regions of the upper air down may be”speeding up the chemical reactions that create nitric oxide,” the group believes.

“The ultraviolet glow comes mostly from an altitude of approximately 70 km (approximately 40 miles)

together with the brightest spot about a thousand kilometers (roughly 600 miles) across, and is as bright in the ultraviolet as Earth’s northern lights,” Zac Milby,

co-author of the study, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the composition of Mars’ atmosphere means these bright spots emit no light at visible wavelengths

that would permit them to be observed by prospective Mars astronauts.

Too bad: the glowing spots would intensify overhead every night after sunset, and float throughout the sky at 300 km per hour (about 180 mph ).”

NASA’s MAVEN

NASA’s MAVEN — that stands for Mars Atmospheric and Volatile Evolution –

– spacecraft was initially launched back in 2013.

It arrived at Mars in late 2014 and started orbiting the planet and returning observations out of the sky-high vantage point.

It was originally expected to last one year, but it demonstrated that it had plenty of life left following its principal mission, and its existence has been extended indefinitely.