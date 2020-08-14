Home Streaming Mars pulses
FeaturedStreaming

Mars pulses

By- Pooja Das
- Advertisement -

Mars pulses

The night skies on Mars pulses using light, but you can not watch it with your eyes.
NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft has observed night glow on Mars that happens at regular intervals during certain seasons.
The light can not be viewed without ultraviolet sensors, and wouldn’t be visible to the naked eye.

pulsing glow

The pulsing glow occurs three times before dissipating each night.

On Earth, the Northern (or Southern) Lights are a phenomenon that is quite familiar to people who live far enough from the equator to see them.

They’re a nice glow which twists and twirls in a variety of colors during particular times of the year according to atmospheric conditions.

As it happens, the night skies on Mars glows, also, but we would not have the ability to see when we were only standing on the surface.

Also Read:   TESS Has Spotted At 66 New Planets

NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft

As NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft has found, seasonal fluctuations bring an ultraviolet glow into the night side of Mars.

While it’s not just like the auroras we see on Earth, it is still incredibly impressive.

For instance, the MAVEN team observing the glow decided that the atmosphere generates three pulses of ultraviolet radiation each night — no more

and no less — and it just does so throughout the spring and fall seasons on Mars.

Also Read:   China's mission to Mars took a minute to capture the Earth and Moon in its rearview mirror

That’s some pretty bizarre behaviour, however, the researchers believe they could have an idea of what’s happening.

Geophysical Research

In a new paper published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, scientists utilizing

Also Read:   NASA Now Enables You To Tag Images Snapped To Assist It

the MAVEN statistics suggest that storms are sparking chemical reactions in the atmosphere and leading to the radiant ultraviolet light.

Vertical winds

Vertical winds pushing regions of the upper air down may be”speeding up the chemical reactions that create nitric oxide,” the group believes.

“The ultraviolet glow comes mostly from an altitude of approximately 70 km (approximately 40 miles)

together with the brightest spot about a thousand kilometers (roughly 600 miles) across, and is as bright in the ultraviolet as Earth’s northern lights,” Zac Milby,

co-author of the study, said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the composition of Mars’ atmosphere means these bright spots emit no light at visible wavelengths

Also Read:   No Mask No Taco: Face Masks Is Hurting Restaurants And Small Businesses

that would permit them to be observed by prospective Mars astronauts.

Too bad: the glowing spots would intensify overhead every night after sunset, and float throughout the sky at 300 km per hour (about 180 mph ).”

NASA’s MAVEN

NASA’s MAVEN — that stands for Mars Atmospheric and Volatile Evolution –

– spacecraft was initially launched back in 2013.

It arrived at Mars in late 2014 and started orbiting the planet and returning observations out of the sky-high vantage point.

Also Read:   Scientists from Harvard have discovered new ‘super material’ is like Kevlar on steroids

It was originally expected to last one year, but it demonstrated that it had plenty of life left following its principal mission, and its existence has been extended indefinitely.

- Advertisement -
Pooja Das

Must Read

Mars pulses

Streaming Pooja Das -
Mars pulses The night skies on Mars pulses using light, but you can not watch it with your eyes. NASA's MAVEN spacecraft has observed night glow...
Read more

Taboo season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

TV Series Sonal Sengupta -
The famous show Taboo is a BBC television drama series. This exciting show includes Period drama Action, Crime Political Thriller, and Historical fiction genres....
Read more

Lost In Space Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Much More

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
A series that has been in a position to catch the interest of many with its excerpt alone, Lost in Space, is a reimagining...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
On My Block, Season has delivered three seasons for a couple of decades, beginning from 2018. The next season released on March 11, has...
Read more

Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Check Here

Netflix Nitesh kumar -
Lovers are getting anxious to discover more about the new season, so now do not worry, and Virgin River is finally renewed, we'll know...
Read more

The Witcher season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

Netflix Sonal Sengupta -
The famous show The Witcher is a Polish-American TV series. This exciting show includes Fantasy, Serial drama, Adventure and Action bgenres. The series was...
Read more

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Updates Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Goblin Slayer Season two , Goblin Slayer is abstracted from the Japanese dark fantasy light novel series Goblin Slayer. The first season was discharged...
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Upcoming Season

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Derry Girls is a British Television Web Series. There are Catholic girls in Derry Girls in School who are dependent on the sad and...
Read more

“She” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else a fan wants to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
In the present world, women are proving that they are no lesser than men in terms of worth in any of the fields. Netflix's...
Read more

Venom 2: Check Out For Complete Details And When We Are Going To Watch The Movie?

Movies Anish Yadav -
Venom 2 is the forthcoming superhero movie directed by Andy Serkis. Hatred is a comic character. The very first Venom movie was released in...
Read more
© World Top Trend