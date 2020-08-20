- Advertisement -

Many health specialists offering coronavirus suggestions say blood sugar level is a far more accurate early indicator of a new coronavirus infection than a fever.

Many health specialists

You might not realize that monitoring your blood oxygen levels is quite easy, and it takes is a small cheap device called a pulse oximeter.

- Advertisement -

Now, we’ve got two excellent deals to discuss with you on popular pulse oximeters, with just one popular model and another available for only $27.49!

Everyone out there must know one crucial thing about the book coronavirus:

fever is not necessarily a symptom of COVID-19.

We understand what you’re thinking —

that the fever is the 1 thing which you’ve been advised to be on the lookout for as an early sign of COVID-19.

As you’ll read in the guide we just linked,

a few studies have found that fewer than half of individuals infected from the novel coronavirus introduced a fever.

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci has been saying. Lately, that fever isn’t a trusted coronavirus symptom.

The fantastic news is that there’s a more accurate early indicator of coronavirus disease. According to the Mayo Clinic,

routine blood sugar readings should be between 95% and 100%. Back in coronavirus patients, nevertheless,

health care professionals have reported patients with readings as low as 50%.

The critical number to remember is that anything under 90 percent is considered by the Mayo Clinic to become unhealthy,

so that’s when you have to put a call to your health care provider and discuss it.

With that in mind, the only question that remains is an easy one: how do you monitor your blood oxygen level to find out if you might have COVID-19?

It’s easier than you think —

and it’s much less expensive than it usually would be due to 2 high sales happening at the moment on Amazon.

You have probably noticed a pulse oximeter before, even when you’re not familiar with the title.

It’s a very small gadget which clips to a finger and reads your blood glucose degree fast and painlessly.

A high-quality pulse oximeter is generally pretty costly, but the top-rated is on sale right now at Amazon.

Simply use the coupon code 8KZ62Q97 at checkout, and you will only pay $27.49.

If you’re looking for something even less expensive, it has a retail price of $19.99.

That means it’s already one of the most affordable options out there,

but we’ve got a voucher you can use to slash the cost even lower.

That is a remarkably low price for something that could grab the novel coronavirus early.