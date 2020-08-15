Many filmmakers are now releasing their movies on major OTT platforms…

- Advertisement -

For releasing pictures ever since the COVID-19 lockdown began, OTT platforms have become the destination. Disney+Hotstar has published two or three new movies. While all these movies free at 7:30 pm IST as standard, Xiaomi has figured a way to release them sooner because of the Mi TV users. Beginning July 31, Mi TV consumers can catch all Multiplex releases than the release time.

Xiaomi has attracted to social media and the press to announce this new arrangement with Disney+Hotstar. Included in this bargain, Xiaomi Mi TV users will have the ability to capture Disney + Hotstar Multiplex movies that are all-new two hours. The early show only stands for Disney+Hotstar Multiplex movies.

However, there are a few conditions applied to the first release time for these pictures. To start with, you need to get a Hotstar premium subscription to access these movies. Second, the early access will likely be helped by the PatchWall UI on Mi TV models. PatchWall is the customised TV interface of Xiaomi which aggregates content from various OTT platforms. Hence, users might need to head to PatchWall to view them early.

Disney + Hotstar has a slew of new movies coming on Multiplex. Films such as Lootcase, Laxmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sadak 2 and much more will be available for members to watch. Hotstar has released one movie under the Multiplex banner, called Dil Bechara starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

PatchWall UI on Mi TV

The PatchWall of Xiaomi has existed for a long time among the content aggregator platforms in the wise TV industry. Xiaomi initially launched its Mi TV series running on PatchWall OS. However, the company provided PatchWall and later shifted to the Android TV OS of Google.