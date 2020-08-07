- Advertisement -

Many coronavirus symptoms are apparent, such as difficulty breathing, a fever, or even the sudden losses of taste and smell —

but one key symptom is sometimes not possible to detect by yourself.

Pulse oximeters, also known as blood oxygen screens, are simple devices that can read a person’s blood oxygen saturation in only a few seconds.

The Wellue Oxygen Saturation Tracker Ring and Wellue Fingertip Blood Oxygen Saturation

Monitor are two popular options that are both available at all-time low Rates now.

Ever since the early days of the novel coronavirus pandemic,

we have been told over and over again that there’s 1 symptom specifically that we need to be watch out for a fever.

Some areas are even doing compulsory temperature tests now that economies have reopened.

As it happens, however, a fever may not be as widespread a coronavirus symptom as all of us believed .

A number of studies have indicate that only around half of patients that are infect with COVID-19 get a fever.

It’s definitely startling news in light of specific experts seemed to be that fevers and COVID-19 went hand in hand.

The good news is that there is something else that might be an even greater indicator of a novel coronavirus infection.

Regular blood sugar readings are between 95% and 100% according to the Mayo Clinic,

but coronavirus sufferers are found with readings as low as 50%.

The Mayo Clinic says that anything under 90% is deemed unhealthy,

and even coronavirus patients that are presymptomatic or asymptomatic often have dangerously low blood oxygen levels.

That’s what makes it such a great indication of a potential COVID-19 infection

