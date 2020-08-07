Home In News Many Coronavirus Survivors Experience Lingering Symptoms Even Months After Their Initial Diagnosis
Many Coronavirus Survivors Experience Lingering Symptoms Even Months After Their Initial Diagnosis

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Many coronavirus survivors experience lingering symptoms even months after their initial diagnosis.

Many coronavirus survivors

Now that we’re a couple of months into the coronavirus pandemic, it has become abundantly clear that COVID-19 is a lot more aggressive

than doctors and medical researchers originally gave it credit for.

In the first days of the pandemic, it had been thought that the coronavirus simply attacked a person’s lungs.

Fast forward a few months and we know that the coronavirus can occasionally attack all of a individual’s major organs, wreak havoc across the entire body in the process.

We brought you up to speed the scary coronavirus symptoms the CDC is not telling you about, but that's not all that leaves COVID-19 a particularly nasty virus.

COVID-19 can cause lingering symptoms for weeks after healing —

and sometimes they’re quite severe. A CDC report published in late July demonstrated

that people who test positive for the coronavirus can sometimes experience these symptoms even months after the initial diagnosis: fatigue, cough,

Also Read:   Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, a doctor who help eradicate smallpox, has given a new interview that supplies a detailed

congestion, dyspnea, loss of taste and odor, chest pain, and confusion.

A number of those coronavirus symptoms likely to linger include nausea, fever, and nausea.

The number of individuals with favorable coronavirus investigations has grown so large that there is even a name to explain them: long haulers.

Now, it remains unclear whether lingering COVID-19 symptoms are the direct result of the virus itself or, perhaps,

Also Read:   The coronavirus transmission rate can be decreased with a combination of three activities: regular hand hygiene, social distancing, and face masks

a symptom of problems that occur on account of this coronavirus’ penchant for attacking vital organs such as the liver and kidney.

“This tells us that this virus is a little different than many others,”Many coronavirus survivors

Dr. Todd Rice in Vanderbilt University explained. “It causes more harm and due to that it has more residual outcomes.”

Based on The nutritious , a number of the more prevalent coronavirus symptoms that keep appearing in differently recovered patients include fatigue,

Also Read:   The World's Most Underrated Scotch Whisky

difficulty breathing, general aches and pains, and cognition issues.

Especially, these signs align with what doctors in Israel starting seeing a few weeks ago.

A Times of Israel report from late July reads in part:

[Pain] can appear in the arms, legs, or other areas where the virus doesn’t have a direct impact,

and if you ask about the pain level on a 1 to 10 scale, can be 10, with people saying they can not get to sleep

,” said Eran Schenker, director of this month-old clinic in Bnei Brak run by Maccabi Healthcare Services.

“It’s something which we are starting to see much more in the previous week.”

While it’s too early to understand exactly what long-term damage the coronavirus triggers,

early indications suggest that some survivors will experience reduced lung capacity and a range of aches and pains throughout the body.

Also Read:   Amazon to Take on SpaceX - satellites to supply high-speed Internet services

Overall, over a quarter (26.5 percent) of respondents at the Indiana University poll stated they had symptoms that caused pain.

Not only body or muscle aches but also joint pain, headache, chest pain, sore throat, low back pain, nerve pain, and kidney pain.

The survey notes that patients’ remarks”show that this pain could be extreme and hard to handle”

Also Read:   Comedian Star Kathy Griffin Says That U.S. Has Tested 552,000 People For Coronavirus, That's Not Enough in That Condition

and that physicians often didn’t understand how to treat them.

Touching on the subject a few weeks ago, Dr. Mike Ryan of the World Health Organization said:”

A great deal of work is about today to see

whether individuals are reinfected or if it’s only a chronic part of the condition.”

As to a explanation behind lingering symptoms,

some doctors speculate that it could be a individual’s immune system still operating at full tilt after the virus subsides.

There is also some speculation that the virus can accentuate previously undiagnosed conditions.

Akanksha Ranjan

