Manifest Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Information

- Advertisement -

NBC’s supernatural series manifest‘ was a massive hit. It’s like’Lost’ and’The Society’ placed together. The aeroplane mystery came and conquered the hearts of millions. With a series of mysterious incidents, the series has gained a loyal viewership. And it is ready to land. Season 1 of Manifest left the audience with a cliffhanger. So, are you as excited as about Manifest Season 2? If yes, then keep reading to get all the details.

Manifest Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of this American play series released way back in 2018. Manifest Season 1 initially had only 13 episodes. Later on, three specials were released on the NBC platform. The Manifest franchise has been revived for a brand new season in April 2019. Manifest’s second season premiered in January 2020.

- Advertisement -

Moreover, NBC has given the green light to get Manifest Season 3 also in June 2020. But with the continuing pandemic, the production has not begun. So, it is hard to forecast the launching date.

Manifest Season 2 Cast

The star-studded cast was commended for their work. Their acting skills made all the characters believable. So they will appear in the new season:

Melissa Roxburgh will play the role of Michaela Stone,

Josh Dallas will play the role of Ben Stone,

J. R. Ramirez will play the role of Jared Vasquez,

R. Ramirez will play the role of Jared Vasquez, Luna Blaise will play the role of Olive Stone,

Jack Messina will play the role of Cal Stone,

Parveen Kaur will play the role of Saanvi Bahl,

and Matt Long will play the role of Zeke Landon.

Manifest Season 2 Plot

The story deals with attempts and concepts to resolve the mystery of an airport. The flight, in this story, has been missing for 5 years. The family of those passengers into the passengers, although mourn because of their losses, was a few hours. The puzzle keeps getting interesting. The first 2 episodes of this series have come out.

