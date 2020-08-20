Home Entertainment Manifest Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Information
Manifest Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Information

By- Badshah Dhiraj
NBC’s supernatural series manifest‘ was a massive hit. It’s like’Lost’ and’The Society’ placed together. The aeroplane mystery came and conquered the hearts of millions. With a series of mysterious incidents, the series has gained a loyal viewership. And it is ready to land. Season 1 of Manifest left the audience with a cliffhanger. So, are you as excited as about Manifest Season 2? If yes, then keep reading to get all the details.

Manifest Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of this American play series released way back in 2018. Manifest Season 1 initially had only 13 episodes. Later on, three specials were released on the NBC platform. The Manifest franchise has been revived for a brand new season in April 2019. Manifest’s second season premiered in January 2020.

Moreover, NBC has given the green light to get Manifest Season 3 also in June 2020. But with the continuing pandemic, the production has not begun. So, it is hard to forecast the launching date.

Manifest Season 2 Cast

The star-studded cast was commended for their work. Their acting skills made all the characters believable. So they will appear in the new season:

  • Melissa Roxburgh will play the role of Michaela Stone,
  • Josh Dallas will play the role of Ben Stone,
  • J. R. Ramirez will play the role of Jared Vasquez,
  • Luna Blaise will play the role of Olive Stone,
  • Jack Messina will play the role of Cal Stone,
  • Parveen Kaur will play the role of Saanvi Bahl,
  • and Matt Long will play the role of Zeke Landon.
Manifest Season 2 Plot

The story deals with attempts and concepts to resolve the mystery of an airport. The flight, in this story, has been missing for 5 years. The family of those passengers into the passengers, although mourn because of their losses, was a few hours. The puzzle keeps getting interesting. The first 2 episodes of this series have come out.

Badshah Dhiraj
