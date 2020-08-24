Home Entertainment Manifest Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Good News For Fans
Manifest Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Good News For Fans

By- Badshah Dhiraj
NBC’s supernatural show manifest’ was a hit. It’s like’Lost’ and’The Society’ placed together. The aeroplane mystery came and conquered the hearts of millions. With a series of mysterious episodes, the show has gained a loyal viewership. And it’s prepared to land again. Season 1 of Manifest left the audience with a cliffhanger. So, are you as excited as about Manifest Season 2?

Manifest Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of the American drama series introduced way back in 2018. Manifest Season 1 originally had only 13 episodes. Later on, three specials have been released on NBC platform. After that, the Manifest franchise was renewed for a brand new season in April 2019. The second season of Manifest premiered in January 2020.

Additionally, NBC has given the green light to get Manifest Season 3 as well in June 2020. But with the continuing pandemic, the creation has not started. It is hard to predict the release date.

Manifest Season 2 Cast

The star-studded cast has been commended for their work. Their skills made all of the characters believable. So they will be looking in the new season:

  • Melissa Roxburgh will play the role of Michaela Stone,
  • Josh Dallas will play the role of Ben Stone,
  • J. R. Ramirez will play the role of Jared Vasquez,
  • Luna Blaise will play the role of Olive Stone,
  • Jack Messina will play the role of Cal Stone,
  • Parveen Kaur will play the role of Saanvi Bahl,
  • and Matt Long will play the role of Zeke Landon.
There is a very long list of members of this cast. The majority of them will be a part of the upcoming season.

Manifest Season 2 Plot

The show revolves around a plane, Montigo Air flight 828’s passengers. It flew to New York out of Jamaica. But it experiences short air turbulence. So, they were assumed to be dead. Following five years have gone by, but afterwards, they reappeared. The passengers try to reintegrate themselves into society. However, some problems are faced by them with their nearest and dearest. They realize they have been gifted some forces.

