Maid Sama Season 2: Reasons For The Non-Renewal Of The Series Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything you need to know?

- Advertisement -

Maid Sama Season 2: Maid Sama is a young teenage anime series based on the Japanese comic of the identical title composed by Hiro Fujiwara. The show aired on April 1, 2010, to September 23, 2010, and has been exceptionally loved by the fans since it is not just a typical romantic comedy anime series, even if you delve more into it then you will get to know there’s a lot of things in it apart from being a rom-com. And today it’s been nearly a decade to get a chance for visiting its next season, let us see below if there are a few hopes for the next season to come or not.

Maid Sama Season 2- Will It Come? What’s Going to Be The Release Date?

- Advertisement -

As so much this moment, there is no official update concerning the series second episode today.

Maid Sama series retains 26 episodes for the season, which can be quietly more the arrangement of 24 episodes. It’d left a significant effect on the viewers. They kept asking for another season of the series for nearly 10 years. A number of them have signed a request on change.org for its renewal for its second season by telephoning the series as people preferred and had received huge ratings.

But regrettably, the producers of this series kept stalling them for the following season and had not even bothered much for the sentiments of their fans.

Reasons For The Non-Renewal Of The Series

There is no specific reason for the cancellation of this the second season. Still, as from the sources, it’s gathered that the manga show where it was based on, does not have sufficient material for adaptation function and the series was not so liked in Japan like another country, this both may be the reason behind its non-renewal till yet.

As from the opinion of critics, you’ll find fewer opportunities for the renewal when it happens; therefore, it then likely be later in 2022, but when the show has renewed now, it’s popularity is going to be a massive dilemma.

Maid Sama Plot

The plot revolves around a woman and a boy who met in a school that was earlier all-boys school but became co-ed. The woman afterwards became the debuted female president of this college. She had a peculiar story of working as a maid in a maid cafe to assist her loved ones and had kept her occupation hidden from everybody. Still, one evening she has caught up by one of his schoolmates who’s also the most popular boy of the school and uses her secret to get more near her and make amends at the college council.