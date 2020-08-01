Made In Abyss Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Every Latest Update

- Advertisement -

Made in Abyss is a popular anime series that was created from the manga series of the same name by Akihito Tsukhushi. It became very popular with the release of its first season. The thirteen beautiful episodes and the animations made the fans demand for the next season for the show. Here are some updates regarding season 2 of Made in Abyss. Read the article to know about the same.

RELEASE DATE

Season 1 of the series was released in September 2017. After a break of almost three years, Season 2 of the same was released in Japan on July 17, 2020. However, like any other Japanese anime series, it can be expected to premiere worldwide, 2-3 months after the release in Japan. The dates may also get delayed due to the ongoing pandemic going around worldwide. However, no official news as of the worldwide premiere of the same has been known yet.

CAST

The voice cast of the series remains the same. These include Miyu Tomita (for Japanese) and Brittany Lauda (such as English) as Riko. We’ll see Reg voiced by Mariya Ise (for Japanese) and Cuci Christain (such as English), Nanachi expressed by Shiori Izawa (for Japanese) and Brittney Karbowski(such as English), Mitty from the voice of Eri Kitamura(for Japanese )and Monika Rial(for Japanese), Manager in the Function of Yoko Some(for Japanese) and Julie Oliver Touchstone (such as English), Habolg dubbed by Tetsu Inada (Japanese) and also John Swasey(for English).

PLOT

The storyline seems to be a little different from the other anime series. The story follows you show a boy named Riko, who needs to find her mon in the town by going into the dark hole. On the way, he meets a robot named Reg, who becomes his buddy.

The storyline and the animations made the viewers even keener for the next season. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same. Yet we can expect the same to be released at the end of this year or maybe early 2021.