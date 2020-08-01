Made In Abyss Season 2: Details About The Plot, Release Date, And Much More!!!

- Advertisement -

Made in Abyss is an animated television series based on the manga series of the same name. The first season of Made in Abyss comprising of 13 episodes aired from 7th July 2017 to 29th September 2017. Made in Abyss received wide critical acclaim from all over the world.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Release Date:

After the release of the first season, makers revealed that they will be making a sequel to it. To everyone’s surprise, the sequel to Made in Abyss was not its second season but a film. The film continued the story from where it was left off in Made in Abyss: Season 1.

The sequel to Made in Abyss was titled Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul. The film premiered on Japan on 17th January 2020. It was scheduled to release in the United States somewhere in April 2020. However, the release date of Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul got postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After the postponement, there has been no announcement regarding the release date of Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul in the United States.

Once Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul was premiered in Japan, the makers announced a sequel to it too. However, they are yet to reveal if the sequel will be in the form of a movie or a series.

Made in Abyss Season 2 Plot:

We do not much about the plot of the second season of Made in Abyss.

Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul continued the story from where it was left off in Season 1. The characters find out that the Abyss is very deep as they continue to further explore different levels of it. At the end of Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul, Riko, Reg, Nanachi, and Meinya start their journey to the sixth level. If season 2 is made, we will be getting to know hat happens in the sixth level!

Made in Abyss Cast:

Made in Abyss has many voice-casts. The voice cast from the first season of Made in Abyss may return for the second season too. The voice cast of Made in Abyss Season 2 may include Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise, Shiori Izawa, Eri Kitamura, and many others.