Made In Abyss Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Recant Updates

By- Shubhojeet Paul
Made in Abyss is an anime series that has been taken from the Japanese manga sequence that is written by Akihito Tsukhushi. The show was well appreciated and liked by the viewers with the release of its first season and the audience was demanding for the second season in the row. The article follows some updates regarding Season 2 of Made in Abyss. Let us know more about the same.

RELEASE DATE

Season 1 of the show premiered from July 17 to September 29, 2017, with 13 episodes. It was very well accepted by the viewers and Season 2 of the same was earlier decided to be aired in January 2020. But the same was postponed due to the COVID crisis and to date there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the same. As soon as we get some updates from the makers we will let you know.

CAST

The voice artist for the show will return for season 2. These include Rico — Voiceover by Miyu Tomita in Japanese, Brittany Lauda in English

Reg- Voiceover by Maria Reg from Japanese, Luci Christian in English

Nanachi — Voiceover by Shiori Izawa in Japanese, Brittney Karbowski in English, Mitty- Voiceover by Eru Kitamura in Japanese, Monica Rial in English.

PLOT

The story shows Riko, a woman who lives in Ortho city, an Island within the Beoluska Sea. She receives a letter from her mon and leaves the city in search of her. Her mother is a delver that goes on experiences and does discover on Pits, Caves to hunt out the Thriller behind it. Riko additionally needs to grow into a Delver.

The second season of the show is expected to show the Rikos transformation to Delver and also her assembly with her mother. Fans will definitely enjoy the same.

Shubhojeet Paul

