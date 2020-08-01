- Advertisement -

Lypertek Tevi Incredible, affordable buds

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: N/A | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: Graphene | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life (on-board): 10 hours | Battery life (charging case): 70 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

You may not have heard of up-and-coming audio brand Lypertek Tevi yet, but expect to listen to tons from it soon – its Lypertek Tevi true wireless earbuds are among the simplest we’ve tried, especially given the low tag.

With USB-C charging, a well-balanced sound,

lengthy battery life, and waterproofing, it ticks every box you’ll invite, from what is a pair of budget wireless earbuds. Surprisingly, the Lypertek might blow you away, punching well above their weight and rivaling the simplest wireless earbuds from a number of the most critical audio brands on the earth.

With such a huge amount of choice, it can be difficult to find the best wireless earbuds for you. That’s why this guide includes the best wireless earbuds for every budget, every situation, and in every form factor. First up – the best true wireless earbuds you can buy today.

One of the first mainstream, and therefore super popular, pairs of true wireless earbuds were the Apple AirPods. But now there are far better options out there, including the AirPods Pro. So, before you buy a pair of old-school ‘Pods, check out our selection of the best true wireless earbuds and AirPods-alternatives you can buy in 2020.