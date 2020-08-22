Home TV Series Netflix Lucifer Season 6 will Address The Black Lives Matter movement, The Show's...
Lucifer Season 6 will Address The Black Lives Matter movement, The Show’s Makers Have Verified

By- Vikash Kumar
Lucifer’s sixth and final season is set to include an episode that addresses the Black Lives Matter movement, the show’s executive producers have verified.

Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson revealed throughout a dialogue with ET that they are currently planning the Netflix series’s closing season and they believe it is important to tackle the real-world societal issue in new stories — mainly as Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) works closely with law enforcement and several significant characters are police officials.

“When we return to the (authors ) area, we began studying the fact that we are a cop series and in what ways have we not addressed the systemic difficulties of this police department,” said Modrovich, who is writing the episode that examines the matter.

“And we decided we all wanted to speak to it. So we are actually doing a story that speaks straight to it, and we’re super excited about it.”

Henderson explained that the writing team believed it was important to”speak to the cultural reckoning we are all going through,” together with Modrovich adding that they wish to”go at it through our personalities’ eyes from an emotional area rather than a preachy place.”

The story was discussed at length in the show’s writers area by”a lot of voices” to ensure that the episode is respectful and says what it needs to convey, with Modrovich stating that the whole group is”very passionate” about getting it correctly.

“We are a fairly different room, so it has taken a lot more than most episodes to violate because we’ve talked about everything. There have been lots of tears shed,” she explained. “I will only say everybody’s very passionate about it. Therefore I feel that is what we’re doing to get it right.”

Henderson added that the Lucifer cast have also been involved in the conversation as the work they are doing is”very important to all of them too.”

“You might have discovered our cast was tweeting about it quite a bit,” he said. “DB (Woodside, who plays Amenadiel) was among the folks in particular we really engaged with it — Lesley-Ann (Brandt, who plays Mazikeen), with Tom (Ellis).

“Ordinarily we throw them their stories and a bit of mythology, but this is a thing that almost all them asked about, so we’ve listened to them and we’ve tried to create it as a great deal of conversation as possible along with a listening exercise.”

The first half Lucifer’s fifth season drops on Netflix tomorrow (August 21) and it has already been teased that incident five will be one of the most emotional episodes of the series ever. We are also becoming a special noir episode, as well as a musical episode.

Lucifer is available to see now on Netflix, together with the fifth season coming tomorrow (August 21). Catch up on seasons one to four via Amazon Prime Video.

Vikash Kumar
Lucifer Season 6 will Address The Black Lives Matter movement, The Show's Makers Have Verified

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Lucifer's sixth and final season is set to include an episode that addresses the Black Lives Matter movement, the show's executive producers have verified.
