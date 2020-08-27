Lucifer Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The saga of all Lucifer is nearly as epic as the biblical stories which inspire it. More than once, fans have feared that the end was nigh, but on June 23, Netflix surprised us by confirming that Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season.

The information came via an official Twitter article That Was accompanied by the numbers”666″ and the following caption:

“The devil made us do it. #Lucifer will go back for a sixth and final year. Like, FINAL final.”

So what is in store for the Prince of Lies and his earthbound friends? Let’s dive in. After all, the devil’s in the details…

When does Lucifer season 6 premiere?

The heads behind Lucifer Were a little over halfway done with shooting season 5 when the entire world Was struck with all the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone involved went their Separate manners, quarantined themselves, and waited for updates. In an attempt to satiate the needs of a ravenous fan base, Netflix decided to release the first half of Lucifer season 5 which had been shot. With record figures logging into the streaming platform for the show, It appears that was surely the ideal call.

If everything functions Out correctly, shooting on the second half of Lucifer season 5 should wrap in October. This could leave us with a potential December 2020 Release for the rest of the episodes, even though we could also be searching At first 2021. After over a year waiting for new episodes following season 4 Was published, the news of a shorter deadline for another fix is a welcome relief. There has been no official launch date set for season 6, however we can Find a bit of a feel for the production time needed to get The show prepared to air. We might be Taking a Look at a season 6 arrival in fall Of 2021 if things perform properly.

Lucifer season 6 Cast

There are a few things we know for sure about the City of Angels: Everybody knows another route to get anyplace, your Uber motorist gets headshots in his glove box, your taco truck in the street your friend recommended is not worth it, and L.A. wouldn’t have the same charm without a sharp-dressed devil zipping down its streets with his convertible top down. The founders of Lucifer recognized that last fact and were convinced to procure Tom Ellis for a season 6 run, even though contract discussions left us biting our nails for a while there.

Provided that we’ve got Ellis, the show could likely last losing a limb, but each character on Lucifer plays a crucial role in the show’s energy, so let’s talk about some other hanging faces. Also signed on for more episodes is that our name character’s kryptonite in the shape of Chloe Decker (Lauren German). Lesley-Ann Brandt will be arriving as Maze and Rachael Harris in the role of Dr. Linda Martin. And what would the police force be without its entertaining members in the form of Detective Douche… er… Detective Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) along with the one-woman forensics group that’s Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), respectively). Last but not least, D.B Woodside decided to leave us for as long as you can before confirming in a tweet at the start of July that he would also return for the season. Now all that the gang all together, it’s time to hash out the rest of their story.

Lucifer season 6 story

Given that each of the actors just came on board in July of 2020, it’s fair to say that the writers might not understand where things are headed at this point. In reality, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, were approached by Netflix to perform a season 6 while they were finishing up the last draft for a series finale, resulting in a decision to chop off their end (which immediately wrapped up things for every character) and dip into every component a little more for a whole season. All this doubt, however, hasn’t stopped fans from creating their own theories to forecast where the series creators might take.

Among our favorite theories about where time 6 might start comes in a Lucifer subreddit, in which a fan offered up a theory that branches out from the very first minutes in season 5’s the very first episode. In the previous four seasons, the show has opened up with Lucifer with experience with Lee Garner (Jeremiah Birkett). SPOILER: In the very first episode of season 5 Garner is stuck in a Hell loop. Lucifer presents him with a doorway into his childhood home to see his family; a door he wasn’t able to enter from the land of the living due to his guilty conscience. Redditors posit the door with which Lucifer presents Garner is actually the way from Hell. How beautifully would that be? We’ve got quite a ways to go to find out, but here is hoping Garner finds salvation.