Lucifer Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

Lucifer season five was intended to be the end of the Netflix drama. Still, he’s avoided eternal damnation for now, and the producers are thinking ahead to the climactic final season six: anticipate police reform to figure much and COVID-19 not to.

Lucifer showrunner Ildy Modrovich and executive producer Joe Henderson spoke to Variety about season five and the final season and disclosed why the stunt would only have a cameo in the series, which stars British actor Tom Ellis as Lucifer/Michael.

“Pandemic-wise, we may create some passing references for this, but we’re not going to make a meal of that,” explained Henderson. “We feel like that is hopefully something that will be gone by then.”

When will Lucifer season six be released?

An official release date has not been confirmed.

But Summer or Spring 2021 could be arrived at by Lucifer season six.

But due to the current coronavirus outbreak, filming season six may face flaws, so fans must prepare themselves to get a 2022 release date at the latest.

Lucifer season 6 cast

Though we’ll probably have to wait until after Lucifer season 5, part 2 to know precisely will round out the cast; several cast members have already signed on to reunite for Lucifer season . As confirmed by What’s On Netflix, the following cast members are all currently on board to return for season 6:

Tom Ellis (Lucifer)

Lauren German (Chloe)

Lesley-Ann Brandt (Maze)

Rachael Harris (Linda Martin)

Aimee Garcia (Ella Lopez)

Kevin Alejandro (Dan Espinoza)

Scarlett Estevez (Trixie Espinoza)

D.B. Woodside (Amenadiel)

That said, there is no ruling out a surprise exit at the final episodes of season 5, so that we might need to wait to find out if a red herring is one of the listings.

Lucifer season 6 trailer

At this moment, there’s no trailer for season 6 of Lucifer. This stems from the fact that production on season 6 has not yet started. The good news is fans can relive their favorite moments.