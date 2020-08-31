Lucifer Season 6 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

- Advertisement -

At long last, we have access to a different dose of the charming devil called Lucifer. The first half of the show’s fifth season dropped on Netflix on August 21, 2020 and shattered Netflix’s TV streaming documents. For most, a weekend marathon session soaked up all the newest season had to offer up to now, quickly and efficiently. We have been patient long enough, after all a worldwide pandemic extended an already long wait and we weren’t looking to spend another moment waiting for more adventures involving the dapper demon god.

It was not too long, however, before we had been abandoned jonesing for longer once more. Luckily, Netflix has already announced that the show will return for a sixth season, which was a relief for fans to listen. Despite its prevalence, Lucifer has ever felt like it’s limping along, hardly sneaking in for a different season every time network execs perform a sweep. Lucifer fans are committed, though, and even begun petitions to keep the show rolling. This has undoubtedly helped the series continue to discover new life. The stress that this uncertainty creates may also bring about why every incident feels really gloriously satisfying; like we are cheating death.

Still, even as Lucifer’s fifth season thrill settles in, we are already looking ahead. Here’s what we know so far about season 6 of Lucifer.

When will Lucifer Season 6 return to Netflix?

Lucifer’s”Lucifans” have got used to long waits between seasons: 19 weeks between Season 3 and 4 months if the show moved from Fox to Netflix, then 15 months involving four and the first part of Season 5. If the release date of Season 6 works match, fans may expect to see it on Netflix in late 2021.

On the other hand, the coronavirus might actually indicate that we get Lucifer Season 6 earlier. Since the series has to go back to production to picture the past half of its season finale, the showrunners may decide to continue filming Season 6 while everyone is quarantined together. This could signify that the last season airs about a season after the start of Season 5 at August 2021.

This was verified to The Wrap by Lucifer celebrity Tom Ellis, who stated production,”would begin with what we have got left to do on the Season 5 finale and then we go into shooting Season 6″

Who’s in the casting of Lucifer Season 6?

Though it remains to be seen who makes it from the current season alive, each the show cast members are expected to go back for the next set of episodes. This may of course include Tom Ellis as the eponymous Lucifer, together with Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Rachael Harris planning to join him.

The current season sets up two new cast members who might be back for more. Tom Ellis is playing Lucifer’s indistinguishable brother Michael, plus 24’s Dennis Haysbert as Lucifer’s father God.

What is the story with Lucifer season 6?

Given that all the actors only came on board in July of 2020, it’s fair to say that the writers might not know where things are headed at this time. In reality, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, were approached by Netflix to perform a season 6 while they were finishing up a last draft for a series finale, leading to a choice to cut their end (which quickly wrapped things up for every character) and dive into each element a bit longer for an entire season. However, all this uncertainty has not stopped fans from creating their own theories to forecast where the series creators might take us.

Among our favorite theories about where time 6 could start stems from a Lucifer subreddit, in which a buff offered an idea that branches from the very first minutes in season 5’s very first episode. In the past four seasons, the series has opened up with Lucifer having an encounter with Lee Garner (Jeremiah Birkett). SPOILER: In the first episode of season 5 Garner is stuck at a Hell loop. Lucifer presents him with a doorway into his childhood home to see his family; a door he couldn’t enter from the land of their living due to his guilty conscience. Redditors posit that the door with which Lucifer presents Garnerh is actually the way out of Hell. How beautifully would this be? We have a long way to go to find out, but here’s hoping Garner finds salvation