Lucifer Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

Lucifer season five will be coming with new episodes from the second half of this series. But when precisely, will incident nine be out?

Fans who have already binge-watched the first eight episodes of Lucifer season five are desperately waiting for more of the sequence. The show only returned to Netflix on August 21, but it has been disclosed about the episode nine release date up to now.

Lucifer season 6 release date: When will Lucifer season 6 atmosphere?

Before we can find out when season six will arrive, we’re still waiting on the next half of season five. Star Tom Ellis kindly supplied fans having an update at the end of August when he popped from the Pilot TV podcast:

“The second eight episodes, I am not sure when they’re going to fall because we’ve still got the finale. We were about halfway through it. We return, we start with this, then we go into season six.

“So hopefully that will be prepared to go, I’d imagine, sort of Christmas time or early next season.”

Lucifer season 6 cast: Who is coming back in Lucifer season 6?

Before season six was even confirmed, rumors surrounding Tom Ellis’s continued participation had already begun to disperse online. It was later confirmed that he would indeed be back for season six.

Showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson are also on board, and they’ll be joined by several confirmed cast members, such as:

Lauren German as Chloe

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze

Rachael Harris as Linda Martin

Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez

Kevin Alejandro as Dan Espinoza

Scarlett Estevez as Trixie Espinoza

DB Woodside as Amenadiel

Is There a Trailer For Lucifer Season 6?

No, there is absolutely no trailer yet for Lucifer season.

A trailer for the fifth series hasn’t yet been released, so fans will be waiting a while because of the season six trailer to fall.

Ahead of seasons five and six, enthusiasts can watch Lucifer season four to Netflix now.

The first few seasons are accessible to stream on Amazon Prime Video, from #7.99 per month.