Home Entertainment Lucifer Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information
Lucifer Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information

By- Nitesh kumar
At long last, we have access to a different dose of the magical devil called Lucifer. The first half of this show’s fifth season fell on Netflix on August 21, 2020 and shattered Netflix’s TV streaming documents. For many, a weekend marathon session soaked up all of the new season had to offer so far, fast and efficiently. We’ve been patient long enough, after all — a worldwide pandemic extended an already lengthy wait, and we weren’t looking to spend another time awaiting more adventures involving the dapper demon god.

It wasn’t too long, but before we were abandoned, jonesing for more once more. Fortunately, Netflix has announced that the show will go back for the sixth year, which was a relief for fans to hear. Despite its prevalence, Lucifer has always felt as though it is limping along, hardly sneaking in for a different season every time network execs perform a sweep. Lucifer fans are dedicated, though, and even started petitions to keep the show rolling. It has no doubt helped the show continue to discover new life. The anxiety that this uncertainty generates may also contribute to why every incident feels so gloriously satisfying, like we are cheating death.

However, even as Lucifer’s fifth season’s thrill settles in, we’re already looking ahead. Here’s what we know thus far about season 6 of Lucifer.

Lucifer season 6 release date: When will Lucifer season 6 air?

Before we can figure out when season six will arrive, we’re still awaiting the next half of season five. Star Tom Ellis kindly provided fans having an update at the end of August when he popped from the Pilot TV podcast:

“The next eight episodes, I am not sure when they’re likely to fall because we’ve still got the finale. We were about halfway through it. So we return, we start with that, and then we go straight into season six.

“So hopefully that will be prepared to go, I’d imagine, kind of Christmas time or early next season.”

What cast members are coming for Season 6?

There are a few things we know for sure about the City of Angels:

  • Everyone knows another route to get anyplace.
  • Your Uber driver gets headshots in his glove box, your taco truck in the alley that your friend recommended isn’t worthwhile.
  • L.A. would not have the identical allure with no sharp-dressed devil zipping down its streets with his convertible top down.

Lucifer’s creators realized that last fact and were convinced to secure Tom Ellis for a season 6 run, even though contract negotiations left us scratching our nails for a while there.

As long as we have Ellis, the series could likely survive to lose a limb, but every personality on Lucifer plays a vital role in the show’s energy, so let’s discuss some other returning faces. Additionally signed on for many more episodes is that our name character’s kryptonite in the kind of Chloe Decker (Lauren German). Lesley-Ann Brandt will soon be arriving as Maze and Rachael Harris in the role of Dr. Linda Martin. And what will the police force be with no most entertaining members in the kind of Detective Douche… er… Detective Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) and the one-woman forensics team that’s Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), respectively). Last but not least, D.B Woodside decided to leave us for so long as you can before confirming at a tweet at the start of July he would also return for season 6. Now all that the gang’s all together, it’s time to hash out the rest of their story.

What’s the story with Lucifer season 6?

Given that each of the actors only came on board in July of 2020, it’s fair to say that the writers may not know where things are headed at this point. In fact, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, were approached by Netflix to perform a season 6 while they were finishing up a final draft for a series finale, resulting in a choice to chop off their ending (which immediately wrapped up things for every character) and dive into each component somewhat more for a whole season. However, all this doubt has not stopped fans from creating their own theories to predict where the series creators might take .

One of our favorite theories about where season 6 might begin stems in a Lucifer subreddit, in which a fan offered up a concept that branches from the very first minutes in season 5's first episode. In the past four seasons, the show has opened with Lucifer having an encounter with Lee Garner (Jeremiah Birkett). SPOILER: In the very first episode of season 5, Garner is stuck at a Hell loop. Lucifer presents him with a doorway into his childhood home to visit his family; a door he could not enter from the land of the living because of his guilty conscience. Redditors posit the door by which Lucifer gifts Garner is actually the way out of Hell. How beautifully poetic would this be? We have quite a ways to go to learn, but here's hoping Garner finds salvation.

