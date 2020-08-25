Home TV Series Netflix Lucifer Season 6 Officially Announced By Netflix And All The Latest Updates
TV SeriesNetflix

Lucifer Season 6 Officially Announced By Netflix And All The Latest Updates

By- Vikash Kumar
Lucifer has formally been renewed for season 6.

The favorite play is getting ready to release the first half of season 5, but at an official Twitter article made earlier today (June 23), Netflix confirmed that the series will be coming back for one additional — and final — season.

“The devil made us do it. #Lucifer will go back for a final and sixth season. Like, FINAL final,” stated the tweet.

The tweet was accompanied by an animated picture of the number 666′ transforming into the words season 6′.

The statement came one day after Netflix confirmed that season 5 a will start on the stage on Friday.

Originally, the fifth season was supposed to be the show’s final run.

This past season, co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson thanked Netflix for”permitting us to finish the story of Lucifer on our terms” when season 5 has been verified. 1 month later, the season was extended to 16 out of 10 episodes.

News of season 6 means the series was extended further.

Rumors surrounding a possible sixth time had been circulating for several months, and lately there was speculation that negotiations between Warner Bros Television and star Tom Ellis ran to complications.

But it appears to be a deal was eventually finalized, and fans can expect a lot more Lucifer before the series comes to what promises to be a fitting ending.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

