Lucifer Season 6: Netflix Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
Based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, Lucifer is devilishly good. The series follows Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the Devil, who abandons his position in Hell to run his own nightclub in Los Angeles, where he becomes a consultant to the LAPD. While season 5 has yet to release, enthusiasts are already asking about Lucifer season!

The show features an ensemble cast, which includes Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel”Dan” Espinoza, D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin.

Lucifer expired on Fox in 2016, although the network originally canceled the show after three seasons. However, fans were thrilled to learn that Netflix picked up the series after its cancellation and the series would last.

The favorite play is getting ready to publish the first half of season 5, which will arrive on Netflix on Friday, August 21.

Originally, the season was meant to complete the series. Netflix demonstrated that Lucifer’s 10-episode fifth season could be lengthy, bringing the entire episode count to 16.

Netflix then dropped the bigger bombshell which Lucifer would be receiving a sixth and final season! The streaming service announced the news in a Twitter article, confirming the series’ sixth season will be it’s last.

After will Lucifer season 6 be on Netflix?

Considering that Lucifer season 5 a starts on Netflix after this month, fans will have to wait around for the second half of this season to premiere before guessing at once 6 will fall.

