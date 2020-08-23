Lucifer season 6: Is Tom Ellis Leaving Lucifer?

- Advertisement -

Lucifer season six is on its way after it had been confirmed once more by Netflix for lovers of this devilish drama. This usually means the fifth season won’t be the last one for Lucifer Morning star (played with Tom Ellis) and Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German). However there have been some rumors – here is what has been revealed about this.

Is Tom Ellis leaving Lucifer?

There were some rumors circulating about how Tom Ellis will be leaving the show Lucifer.

The celebrity stars in the lead role of the devil Lucifer Morning star who has relocated from Hell to Los Angeles.

The celebrity will look at the fifth season shortly after he had been forced back into Hell, which will select up with the character.

Following talks starting about a potential season of this series, it had been rumored this might be his last outing.

The news circulated around social media from lovers after there were rumors Ellis’ contract negotiations had stalled earlier this season.

Because of this, some speculated The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder could be the one stepping in to fill the job.

According to Newsweek, this seemingly started about the Netflix collection V Wars of Somerhalder being cancelled after fans were upset.

However, the theory has been hailed as imitation news since Ellis has signed on to get a season six contract.

As well as this, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich seemed to laugh off the rumours circulating about Ellis’ departure on Twitter.

She retweeted a post by a fan named nikkiebaer47 that said, “I mean… Joke of the Day #Lucifer #TomEllis” with an image of this article claiming Somerhalder was in the running.”

Alongside the retweet, she seemingly laughed off the rumors by composing”Bwahahahaha!!!! #Lucifer #LUCIFERONNETFLIX.”

Ellis also opened upon it to Da Man magazine lately, too, saying: “Well, just to be clear, I had signed on for six months of Lucifer when I started the job.

“Therefore, it was confusing to read that I somehow had a choice in the matter.”

As Ellis does not seem to be moving any place in the coming seasons, fans must relax.

Season six has been verified by Netflix and Warner Bros TV on June 23.

Together with the statement, fans were advised this could be the”closing FINAL” season of this show.

This follows Lucifer season five part one finally being given a release date on the platform that is streaming.

The first eight episodes of this show is going to be released on August 21.

Along with a clip of some of Lucifer’s most steamy moments, there was a synopsis also teased.

This read:”Lucifer makes a return, Chloe rethinks romance, Ella eventually finds a great guy, and Amenadiel adjusts to the whole fatherhood thing.”