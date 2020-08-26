Home Entertainment Lucifer Season 5: Streaming On Netflix Cast, Tom Ellis Talked About Playing...
Lucifer Season 5: Streaming On Netflix Cast, Tom Ellis Talked About Playing Devil’s Brother Michael?

By- Alok Chand
The devil is back 5 today as Netflix published lucifer season. Our star Tom Ellis reprise the role of Lucifer Morningstar in the new season. The show tells the story of devil Lucifer who abandoned Hell and begins living on the earth. Neil Gaiman inspires by the DC Comics character. It’s made by Tom Kapinos, who produced the show. Jonathan Littman, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Len Wiseman.

Lucifer Season 5

The season features a new character called Michael, who’s the twin of Lucifer. So star Tom Ellis said something about Michael’s personality lately. So keep reading to know more about it:

Tom Ellis On Michael In Lucifer Season 5

The year has introduced the twin brother of Lucifer Michael. He chose the individuality of his brother and arrived about the Earth when Lucifer returns to Hell. So star Tom Ellis opened up about the personality during a meeting that they looked the same, but they’re different from each other. Whereas Lucifer is a fashionable man, Michael’s dressing sense is much weird.

It’s also demanding for Tom Ellis to play the characters of Michael and Lucifer. However, Ellis did a fantastic job.

Lucifer Season 5 Streaming On Netflix

So Netflix dropped the initial portion of Lucifer year five, which is composed of 8 episodes. Currently, there’s still part 2 left to discharge that has remaining episodes. Also, due to coronavirus, the pandemic stopped. So we need to always wait for the remaining events for a longer time.

Netflix will release Season 5’s part two in 2021. The series is renewed for a sixth season. However, Lucifer series will come to a finish with season 6. It will release on Netflix in 2022. Watch the trailer for season 5 below:

Cast Of Lucifer Season 5

Below are the Netflix series Lucifer’s cast members:

Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, and Michael
Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker
Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel “Dan” Espinoza
D. B. Woodside as Amenadiel
Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen
Scarlett Estevez as Beatrice “Trixie” Espinoza
Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin
Tricia Helfer as “Mum” / Goddess and Charlotte Richards
Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez
Inbar Lavi as Eve

