Lucifer season 5 spoilers: Will Charlotte Richards be back?

Lucifer buffs were left devastated when Charlotte Richards (Tricia Helfer) was murdered in season 3 of their hit show, leaving Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) heartbroken. It appears she could be creating a return – here is everything.

Can Charlotte Richards return in Lucifer period 5?

Tricia Helfer first joined Lucifer in season 2 where she performed Lucifer Morningstar’s (Tom Ellis) mother.

Called Goddess, when she made her way she chose Charlotte Richards, who had been an attorney’s individuality.

Before Lucifer employed a sword to banish her, she had been among the antagonists in season 2.

Subsequently, she turned into her ego that was human and got near Dan.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t to be a happy end for the group because she had been murdered by Lieutenant Marcus Pierce/Cain (Tom Welling) at the end of season 3.

Fans will recall how she sacrificed herself to save Amenadiel (DB Woodside) at the tragic moment.

When Amenadiel told Dan she had been in Heaven, her destiny has been mentioned in season 4.

Viewers did not believe she would be seen by them.

Helfer would likely be making a return in the show In October 2019, celebrity was confirmed by TV Line, but it wasn’t clear how she’d do this.

The celebrity has opened about her reunite.

By jimheath.tv, Helfer was in attendance and she gave some insight to her character.

Throughout the meeting, she revealed she won’t play either Charlotte or Goddess but a new personality.

She explained: “It had been put out there at the media, that film, and that incident hasn’t yet been held secretive.

“I think that the fans understand there are components of the episode which aren’t in the standard of Lucifer.

“I am just happy to return. mom or Charlotte and I am playing with.

“I believe you are going to love the event. Kevin [Alejandro, who performs Dan] made me laugh so hard in 1 scene I nearly peed my pants”

Like Helfer might be coming back while it wasn’t confirmed, it feels.

This is forecast to find each one the stars of this series play various characters besides Lucifer and Maze (Lesley Ann-Brandt).

During the conversation, Helfer did affirm she isn’t back for good and won’t return in season 6.

She disclosed to the lovers listening: “I am not in Season 6″

Though her co-stars Aimee Garcia and Woodside were eager for her to return.

Woodside stated”She must return to Season 6,” while Garcia additional”We all love Trish so never say never!”

Lucifer season 5 part 1 will be published on August 21.