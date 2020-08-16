Home TV Series Netflix Lucifer season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!
Lucifer season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Jakarta: Actor Tom Ellis has shown the group of fantasy television series”Lucifer” is yet to film”60 percent” of its season five finale. Netflix revived for season lucifer and the streamer later an additional six episodes, raising the count.

Ellis will return because the fallen angel at the series based on the DC Comics character on August 21, when the first half of season five will fall on the streaming stage.

Production in the second half of the final chapter was suspended in the aftermath of this coronavirus pandemic.

“We were agonizingly close to wrap but lockdown beat us. We have 60 percent of our season five finale to take,” Ellis told the Indonesian magazine, DAMAN.

The 41-year-old celebrity was unsure when shooting could resume but said the cameras could begin rolling with protocol and the security precautions set up.

“With the restrictions, everybody must take their turn to perform their job, so it’s going to have a big knock-on impact to just how much we can physically shoot a day.

“It’s going to be challenging to say the least. We have needed to find a way to remain safe whilst. Film sets are usually a hive of activity with people always making adjustments and last-minute alterations in small, confined spaces,” Ellis added.

The season of the show finished with Lucifer back.

The show also stars Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, DB Woodside, and Rachael Harris.

