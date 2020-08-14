Lucifer season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Tom Ellis has shown Netflix’s Lucifer nevertheless has 60 percent of its season five finale to shoot.

Ellis — who has played Lucifer Morningstar because 2016 — recently demonstrated the coronavirus crisis stopped production although the first half of the season is set to fall on 21st August.

“We had been agonizingly close to wrap but lockdown beat us,” Ellis lately told DA MAN magazine. “We still have 60 percent of the season five finale to shoot.”

Although the Miranda celebrity didn’t state when filming could restart, he did indicate progress would be slow when the cameras beginning rolling.

“With the restrictions, everyone has to take their turn to perform their job, so it’s going to have a really large knock-on effect on how much we could physically take a day,” he explained.

“It’s going to be challenging to say the least. We have needed to find a way to remain whilst. Film sets are usually a hive of activity with people constantly making adjustments and last-minute alterations in small, confined spaces”

Ellis did provide a tantalizing tease of an already finished scene. Speaking about the show’s upcoming musical event, he stated it was”the most interesting I have had doing anything on a set ever”.

“Singing and dance makes me quite happy, so when we filmed on a high school soccer field with 100 background dancers to the music of Queen, let’s just say I felt like I had won a contest to live out my dream,” Ellis said.

Although appreciating filming Lucifer’s musical scenes, Ellis formerly revealed that he found playing Michael, Lucifer’s evil(er) twin, a”challenge”.

“What I understood is that I have played Lucifer for five years; it is very easy for me to step in and out of Lucifer’s skin. Playing a new character–it messed with my head a little bit,” he told Backstage.

“But it was nice to consider a different character for some time. I had a set of rules I had to work in. When we’re shooting we set up against time. There is so much to pack in, and we don’t have a great deal of time.

“About Lucifer and Michael being different, I had to go old-school in that and figure out physicality and voice and also the way a character walks, as opposed to any type of transformative prosthetics.”