Lucifer season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

- Advertisement -

Devoted’Lucifans are already hard at work compiling a comprehensive list of fan theories before Lucifer season five’s August 21 release on Netflix. Some viewers are still confused by the legitimate significance of this devil’s trademark ring, which has not yet been revealed since the favorite drama started on Fox. Theories have revealed the ring could set up the birth of a brand new character for season five.

After over also an unexpected delay brought on by the pandemic and a year’s hiatus, the first half of Lucifer year five will eventually be released.

Fans are gearing up for an epic battle between Lucifer Morningstar (played with Tom Ellis) and his devious twin brother, Michael.

In addition to taking on his side, when the action is finally joined by rookie Dennis Haysbert as his dad, 34, Lucifer will also have to face up to his Daddy issues.

Through the series’s four-season operation on Netflix and Fox, Lucifer is seen without his iconic ring.

Viewers still do not know how it came to reside on the finger of the devil Even though the show has hinted towards a motive for Lucifer’s signature choice of jewelry.

Lucifer has shown if it had been a family gift or heirloom, but he doesn’t state it holds some sentimental value.

Some fans have speculated the ring can hold the key for a few significant revelations at the installment Together with Michael and God joining the fray in the year.

1 fan took to Reddit to propose the accessory was a gift from Lucifer’s daddy.

Redditor Shivanmol123 posted: “Could it be that it was a present from his father, ie. God, also is among the only happy memories together with him or something like this?”

God refuses to answer his prayers, although season five is rumored to eventually comprise a reconciliation between both and is estranged from Lucifer.

If so, Lucifer’s ring can spark a conversation about happier times before the angel took up residence on Earth and waged war.

Meanwhile, fans have theorized the ring could be linked to the new foe of Lucifer for a season, his twin brother Michael.

One enthusiast suggested: “If Michael has the same ring, possibly the value of this ring is in the bond Lucifer has had along with his twin?”

Rather than a gift from his father, Michael and Lucifer could have secured their bond before whatever led to their feud by hammering identical rings.

But perceptive viewers have noticed the ring isn’t present in some of the footage revealed for now five.

The ring could be a clue to distinguish Lucifer out of his evil counterpart, or even something different.

Another fan proposed: “The voucher pics of 5×04 doesn’t demonstrate that the ring onto his finger. So perhaps it’ll be revealed what’s the key behind it in that event.”

Responding to a proposal it could be Michael in the shot, they then added: “That’s Lucifer in my view ”

This could mean his connection with God disintegrates even further in year five if Lucifer decides to throw away the ring from the fourth installment.

Luckily, fans have just over two weeks before their questions are answered.