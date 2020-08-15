Lucifer season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details Here !!!

- Advertisement -

We’re only a few days away from the highly-anticipated release of Lucifer Season 5 Part 1. As manufacturing had to be postponed on account of this pandemic fans of the Tom Ellis series will probably be treated with eight episodes out of a total 16. When Part two will launch is up for discussion as the team is to resume shooting but in the meantime, the trailer of Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 sees the return of Lucifer Morningstar back on Earth but there’s something peculiar about the devil.

It’s because it’s not Lucifer however his twin brother Michael who would like to shoot as payback because of a grudge. In an Instagram Live session together with Backstage Magazine, Ellis was asked how it felt to do double duty as both Lucifer and Michael for 5. “It was a new challenge for me, that is for certain. What I understood is that I have played Lucifer for five years; it simple for me to step in and out of Lucifer’s skin. Playing with a new character –it messed with my mind a bit. For a long time, I felt like a fraud for my friends and colleagues,” Tom confessed.

On the other hand, the celebrity felt it was nice to consider a character for a while. He had a set of principles he needed to work in. Ellis reasoned they installed against time whilst shooting and that there’s so much to pack with limited time in their hands, how. Hence, about Lucifer and Michael being distinct, Tom needed to go old and figure out the physicality, voice, and how a character walks as opposed to any type of”transformative prosthetics”.