Lucifer season 5: know the plot, cast and release date of the new season..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
Lucifer is an American urban fantasy TV series. The genres involved in the series are Urban Fantasy, Police procedural and Comedy-drama. The series is directed by Tom Kapinos and the producer of the show is Alex Katsnelson, Michael Azzolino, Erik Holmberg and Karen Gaviola. The series is starring a great number of talented actors including Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, Scarlett Estevez, Kevin Rankin, Tricia Helfer, Aimee Garcia, Tom Welling and Inbar Lavi. The series has completed four seasons. Lucifer made its debut on January 25, 2016 as season 1 with 13 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on September 19, 2016, with 18 episodes, season 3 on October 2, 2017 with 26 episodes, and season 4 on May 8, 2019 with 10 episodes. The series got a rating of 8.2/10 from IMDb and 87% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on Netflix.

Lucifer season 5 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning back for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Kevin Alejandro as Detective Dan Espinoza, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr Linda Martin.

Lucifer season 5 Plot

In the previous season we saw many interesting insights an s season 5 will be picking up instances in continuation after the previous season. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

Lucifer season 5 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on January 25, 2016. after a due wait now the series has been renewed for a fifth season. The Netflix has officially announced that Lucifer season 5 part 1with 8 episodes is set to be released on August 21 2020. Part 2 of the season will also comprise of 8 episodes. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.

