‘Lucifer’ Is Back for Season 5 on Netflix and He’s Making a Real Mess

After making his return towards the end of the season, it appeared Lucifer’s stint solving crimes and slumming it had finished. But what happens in circles, and also our preferred angel was jumped to claw his way up here. But this time, he appears just a little bit different. The brand new trailer for Lucifer Season 5, debuting in August on Netflix, should include a large fat spoiler warning since it not-so-secretly introduces among the most well-known characters of the Bible and plops down him into our heroes’ route.

Here is the situation is not Lucifer but his brother, the archangel Michael, who’s come down to Earth to wreak a little havoc on his sibling’s family. Something sounds off — although he plays the role cozying up like the Lucifer would and wearing the pocket squares. Michael intends to”take” Lucifer’s lifetime on Earth, to what end we do not understand yet, but when he gets his way, it resembles all of Lucifer’s friends, human and demon, are going be at risk. That showdown though? Can not wait.

Netflix picked up it for a season, renewed it. The initial half of Lucifer Season 5 (eight episodes) debuts on Netflix August 21.