Home Entertainment Lovecraft Country: More than a horror drama " All you want to...
EntertainmentTV SeriesHBO

Lovecraft Country: More than a horror drama ” All you want to know”

By- Akanksha
An American horror drama television series developed by Misha Green is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Matt Ruff.

Produced by Monkeypaw Productions, Bad Robot Productions, and Warner Bros. Lovecraft Country was premiered on August 16, 2020, on HBO.

The series is with executive producers including Jordan Peele, Green, J. J. Abrams, and Ben Stephenson.

This 10-episode series received positive review with the rating of 8.88 and can be described

“horror so extreme that even the evillest impulses of humanity seem an inadequate counterweight”

Plot

Atticus Black, sets out on a road trip across a racially, who travels across the segregated 1950s America in search of his missing father.

learning of dark secrets plaguing a town to look for his father. In the journey to find he discovers more than accepted.

Cast

Jurnee Smollett as Letitia “Leti” Lewis,  Jonathan Majors as AtticusTicFreeman , Aunjanue Ellis as Hippolyta Freeman, Atticus’ aunt, Courtney B. Vance as George Freeman, asuncle Wunmi Mosaku as Ruby Baptiste, Leti’s hustler half-sister, Abbey Lee as Christina Braithwhite, the sole daughter of the leader of a secret order known as the “Sons of Adam”, Jamie Chung as Ji-Ah, a seemingly naive nursing student who is more than she seems, Jada Harris as Diana Freeman,  Michael K. Williams as Montrose Freeman, Atticus’ hard-headed and secretive father.

Release Date

August 16, 2020, on HBO.

Review

Horror Drama received a positive response for the direction as well as the acting and the set up of the story this adaption of Novel turns out to be a good deal and giving viewers a great treat to watch drama unfold in the brutal and beyond the imagination.

Akanksha

