Love Victor Season 2 Announced by Hulu! And Everything You Know So Far!!!

- Advertisement -

Excellent news! Hulu has simply introduced that Love, Victor, the oh-so-sweet spinoff series of the oh-so-sweet movie Love, Simon of the oh-so-sweet e-book Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda, is getting a second season. The series, “set in the world of Love, Simon” follows Victor, a brand new scholar at Creekwood Excessive Faculty as he goes on a “journey of self-discovery, dealing with challenges at house, adjusting to a brand new metropolis and exploring his sexual orientation. When all of it appears an excessive amount of, he reaches out to Simon to assist him navigate the ups and downs of highschool.”

In her positive review of Love, Victor Season 1 for World Top Trend, Delia Harrington wrote: “The heartwarming spin-off series Love, Victor is right here to assuage our drained souls with out asking an excessive amount of of our brains. And whereas it has made strides in updating its queer illustration to the fashionable context, there are nonetheless some vital oversights. As a Satisfaction month providing Love, Victor is one thing of an advanced one, as Love, Simon was earlier than it, although the writers have clearly discovered a minimum of a few of their classes this time round.”

In keeping with Hulu’s official Season 2 announcement, Love, Victor was the #1 most-watched drama on Hulu throughout its release week in June. The press released teases of the second season: “As Victor and his friends mature, so will season two, promising to construct on these themes of sexual identification, acceptance and navigating the odyssey everyone knows as highschool.”

The series stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding. Whereas the TV series doesn’t boast Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti behind the digicam in that very same role, it does have Love, Simon screenwriters Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Aptaker and Berger created the series and wrote the primary episode. They’re govt producers alongside Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy. 20th Century Fox Tv serves because the studio.