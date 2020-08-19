Home TV Series Netflix Love is blind season 2: know the cast, plot and release date...
Love is blind season 2: know the cast, plot and release date of the show..!!!

By- Sonal Sengupta
The famous show Love Is Blind is a TV series. This exciting show includes dating reality genres. The series was first aired on February 13, 2020. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. The show was developed by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey and Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler and Terrance Villarreal was the producer of the show. The show has till now created one season. Season 1 was aired with 11 episodes. Then season 2 and season 3 was renewed on March 24 2020. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 6/10 from IMDb and 70% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Love is blind season 2 cast

Till now there is no official contestant list. The selection process of the contestants is till under process. Stay updated for cast details. The season 2 will take place at Atlanta, Georgia.

Love is blind season 2 plot

Till now no plot details has been revealed but it is suspected that like the previous season the season 2 will also include pods dating and bachelor parties. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Love is blind season 2 Release date

The series has been renewed for a second season. As we know the series was first released on February 13, 2020 on Netflix. But for now we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world will be back to normal the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. It is expected that season 2 of the series will be out in 2021 Or 2022. For more details about the new season stay updated with us.

