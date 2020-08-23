Love, Death and Robots Season 2 release date and plot details, Jennifer Yuh Nelson joins in as a supervising director

- Advertisement -

Love, Death+, Robots dream project of Tim Miller debuted on March 15, 2019. An anthology series with no rival in terms of crazy and ultra-violent concepts. Netflix has invested remarkably in the diverse animated NSFW content ranging from the extremely violent Devilman Crybaby to Bojack Horseman, an adult American Sitcom. This time it has took it’s time to renew this web series for Season 2.

"Love, Death and Robots" will be back! Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined as supervising director for Volume 2 and will oversee all episodes pic.twitter.com/8OVStMbpeP — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) June 10, 2019

Love, Death and Robots season 2 was officially confirmed by Netflix. It also announced that Jennifer Yuh Nelson of Kung Fu Panda 3 fame has joined Season 2 as a supervising director. She is expected to bring some balance to the women’s objectification in Volume 1.

Love Death+, Robot Volume 2 plot details

Season 1 was produced by Tim Miller and David Fincher, the first season of the show has 18 short episodes. They ranged from space-faring adventures to the medieval Dracula legends. It pushed the animation with each breathtaking episode.

It created a lot of buzz on the internet upon its release. It brought adult-themed animation and concerning objectification on the mainstream to be debated by people. This pretty much sums up what Season 2 is expected to bring.

Here is how, co-creator of Love Death Robots, Tim Miller opened up about his dream project; it combines my love of animation and amazing stories,” said. “Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I’m so fucking excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation”.

Love Death, Robots Season 2 expected release date

Production work for Love Death Robots Season2 was expected to start in the early 2020.

In an interview with Inverse, Love Death Robots composer Rob Cairns has supposedly revealed interesting details about the Season 2.

“I’ve seen a couple of the Season 2 scripts and have started discussions with directors and started playing with sound,”.

Rob Cairns shared that an official soundtrack for Love, Death & Robots could be in the works but nothing official. He’s instead posted a few of the songs on his website.

There has been no official announcement about the impact of a pandemic on the production work. A late 2020 release is still a possibility. However an early 2021 release date should be our safest bet right now.