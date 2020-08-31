Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Things Fans Should Know About It

- Advertisement -

Love Alarm is a South Korean drama show. The series relies upon the Daum webtoon of the identical name by Chon Kye-young. The show premiered on Netflix on 22nd August 2019, with eight episodes and a running time of 42-56 minutes. The first time was a massive commercial success getting one of Netflix’s top releases of 2019. The show was revived for another season on 29th October 2019.

The series revolves around a disruptive technology that allows users to discover love through a program that informs whether somebody inside the 10-meter radius has romantic feelings for them. Since the program syncs with the consumer’s heart, it’s impossible to conceal one’s feelings.

Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date!

- Advertisement -

The next season of Love Alarm was expected to be released on 22nd August 2020, but the production was ceased due to the ongoing pandemic scenario.

The Expected Cast Of Love Alarm Season 2 Is As Follows:

Song Sun-mi

Shim Yi-young

Song Geon-hee

Park Sung-Yun

Yeom Ji-young

Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh

Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-Jo

Jung Ga-ram as lee Hye-young

Z. Hera as Kim

Shin Seung-ho as II-sik

Go Min-si as Park Gul-mi

Love Alarm Season 2 Plot

The first season ended with Jojo running into Sun-oh and Hye-Yeong, who still felt for her. The season will also explore Hye-Yeong and York-ji’s relationship with the former having feelings for Jojo. Additionally, it remains to be seen how Brian Chon was released as a developer of the program. When he’s the programmer, how could Cheong Duk Gu provide Jojo a shield for her love alarm?

There are various theories that Duk Gu, who had vanished without a trace for the first time, could be Brian Chon, giving himself a new identity while some debate that he is a part of the Anti-Love Alarm motion. We also have to see if Jojo can meet the developer of this program and get her shield removed. Amidst this chaos, a new attribute on the app has been rolled out. Will this new attribute lend any aid to the couples or only create more issues remains to be seen.

Love Alarm Season 2 Trailer