Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Renewal Updates

- Advertisement -

Anime and k-drama have taken over the globe; both kinds are incredible and know how to maintain their audience hooked. Love Alarm is a fantastic example of K-dramas out there, which fans certainly must watch. Thus, let us get into every detail of a possible season 2 of Love Alarm.

RELEASE DATE FOR LOVE ALARM SEASON 2

- Advertisement -

Love Alarm is a Netflix original show that follows a romantic- comedy genre, writer Chon Kye-Young, bases on a webtoon of the same name the series.

Netflix renewed the show straight after the release of the season. Enthusiasts well-appreciated love Alarm. The show is coming back to Netflix on August 22, 2020, so fans should get ready with their Netflix subscription as no two will be even better than season one.

CAST FOR LOVE ALARM SEASON 2

Here’s a list of cast members we will see Alarm year 2

Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh

Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-Jo

Jung Ga-ram as lee Hye-young

Z. Hera as Kim

Shin Seung-ho as II-sik

Go Min-si as Park Gul-mi

Song Sun-mi

Shim Yi-young

Song Geon-hee

Park Sung-Yun

Yeom Ji-young

Here’s an official trailer for Love Alarm!

POSSIBLE PLOT FOR LOVE ALARM SEASON 2

Because she’ll understand who she wants, Love Alarm’s narrative revolves around Jo-Jo, whose life is altered when she is caught up in a love affair because of a dating program which goes viral, season two will bring adventure.

We’ll keep our fans updated on the latest news about Love Alarm season 2, that is all!