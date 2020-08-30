Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details

- Advertisement -

Netflix South Korean intimate adolescent series Love alarm season 2 is forthcoming. Love alarm premiered on Netflix in August 2019. The first season of this Korean play was a mind-blowing hit. So Netflix revived it for the season next in October 2019.

Netflix Korean drama, Love alarm revolves around the technological aspect. It helps people find love through a mobile app. And after the amorous first season, fans are waiting for the second season crazily.

Release Date Of Love Alarm Season 2

The next season of Love Alarm announced on October 29, 2019. Then back in February 2020, the first script reading took place. Reportedly the shooting of the next season has confronted delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, it was recently announced that the filming is still ongoing in the second season. There is not any release date shown for its next season by Netflix.

But we’re still hoping for Love Alarm season 2 to release around late 2020 or ancient 2021. Watch the movie for season 2 below:

Love Alarm Season 2: Cast!!

The anticipated throw that can appear in another season of Love Aram:

Jo-Jo played by Kim So-Hyun

Hwang Sun-oh played by Song Kang

Lee Hee-young played by Jung Ga-ram

Il-Sik played with Shin Seung-ho

Park Gul-mi played by Proceed Min-si

Kim Jang-go played by Z.Hera

Cheong Duk Gu played by Lee Jae-Seung

Plot Details For Love Alarm Season 2

Love Alarm is the show that revolves around a program that assists the users in determining whether someone inside the assortment of a 10-meter has feelings for them not. The next season is going to be more interesting as it will introduce the new app titled Love Alarm 2.0. For the time being, there’s limited information on the story of the second season. We will soon appear with more updates regarding Love Alarm season 2.