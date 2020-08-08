Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Must Know

- Advertisement -

Love Alarm Season 2, Love Alarm is a Korean teen romance drama tv series created by Lee Ah-Yeon, Seo Bo-ra, and Kim Sae-Bom. It’s founded on a comic of the same name by Chon Kye-young.

We’ve got an app for everything these days. We all are dependent on technology that we want to automate our own lives. We’ve taken this to such an extent that we now have relationship programs. This drama comprises an app that does not introduce you to the people but informs you if your potential love interest is inside a radius.

It premiered on August 22, 2019, on Netflix. Love Alarm was ranked eighth in the list of ten most adored shows. Netflix revived the show for a season on October 29, 2019, after seeing its success.

This is what we know up to now about the coming season of Love Alarm.

When Will Season 2 Of Love Alarm Release On Netflix?

Season 1 of the show released on the electronic broadcasting giant’s platform. The show that has been inspired by a South Korean webtoon of the same name became an instant hit with the audiences. The show was revived. There were rumors that the show’s brand new season will fall in August on Netflix. But there was no confirmation about the same.

It was later reported that the show is now the casualty of the continuing pandemic. The spread of coronavirus has influenced Love Alarm season 2’s creation job. The virus has put a halt to the series’ shooting, although A couple of scenes had to be taken. The manufacturers of the series are tight-lipped about this new season of Love Alarm’s launch date. The show is chosen to launch sometime in December this year.

Love Alarm Season 2: Cast

Main cast members of Love Alarm season will reprise their characters in season two, such as Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh Jung Ga-Ram as Lee Hye-Yeong, and Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-jo.

Love Alarm Season 2: Expected Plotline

The show revolves around the lives of 3 individuals called Kim Jo-jo, Lee Hye-Yeong, and Hwang Sun-oh. Lee Hye-Yeong and Hwang Sun-oh have been excellent friends since childhood. Both of them enroll themselves in the program love Alarm’ in search of love. They join with a gorgeous girl Kim Jo-jo throughout fall and the program in love with her, which creates a rift between the two boys.

Kim Jo-jo hasn’t yet revealed her feelings. It’s expected that she’ll choose one of these in the season.