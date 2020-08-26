Home TV Series Netflix Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates...
Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates About This Series

By- Ajeet Kumar
Love Alarm is a romantic South Korean television series. The main scenario of the series is about a technology that allows an individual to know whether someone closer to them is in love with them or not. It’s premiered on Netflix.

The casts of Love Alarm are Kim Ji-woo as youthful Kim Jo-jo Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, Kim Ji-woo as youthful Sun-oh, Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-Yeong and Jung Ji-hoon as youthful Hye-Yeong. There are some actors.

Release Date

The show was renewed by Netflix, right after the release of Love Alarm season, consisting of 8 episodes. It was set to launch its second season on August 22, 2020. On the other hand, the show got delayed just before two weeks of its release date. It is now scheduled to launch in 2021, but the launch date isn’t revealed.

Due to the continuing global COVID-19 pandemic, Love Alarm Season two got postponed as per the sources. The show experienced post-production editing issues, as the filming of Season 2 was wrapped up in June 2020.

Love Alarm Season 2: Cast!!

The cast that can appear in another season of Love Aram:

  • Jo-Jo played by Kim So-Hyun
  • Hwang Sun-oh played by Song Kang
  • Lee Hee-young played by Jung Ga-ram
  • Il-Sik played with Shin Seung-ho
  • Park Gul-mi played by Proceed Min-si
  • Kim Jang-go played with Z.Hera
  • Cheong Duk Gu played by Lee Jae-Seung

Love Alarm Season 2 The plot

The television series’ next season will get its beginning storyline where the first season was abandoned. The main theme was that an unknown person developed an app if somebody has developed into getting some feelings within 10 feet with a particular individual where folks got educated.

Their love has no way out where our lives have become hooked on the platform. Even a person’s feelings can also get a platform.

Because of this, Jojo got involved in his friend Hwang Sun-oh and a love triangle between Lee Hye-Yeong.

Ajeet Kumar

Also Read:   Jurassic World 3 Going With First Stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern
