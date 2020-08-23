Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast And What We Can Expect

- Advertisement -

Love Alarm is a Korean origin teen romantic drama show. The show relies on a Daum webtoon named” Love Alarm” by Chon Kye-young. The show was ranked first.

One of the Korean drama in 2019 based on the survey held by SBS.

In 2019, the series was ranked 8th to the most loved Korean show, which was revealed by the Netflix platform. Where Netflix revealed the top 10 most adored Korean displays and love Alarm got 8th position there.

Love Alarm Season 2: Renewal Update!

In 2017, Netflix announced that they are likely to create their original Korean language television show, and it was likely to launch in 2018; however, the date of release got changed to August 2019. After a couple of months of season 1 launch, the series was revived for the next season.

Love alarm season 2; Expected Release date

There was no official announcement about the launch date, and the Netflix team will reveal it.

The production work was stopped due to COVID-19’s international impact. Soon it will be started after the lockdown. Let us wait for the release date for this sequence.

Love alarm season 2; Cast And Characters

I’m sure because she was one of the characters for this series, Kim so-Hyun will soon be returning within this series. We may also expect some characters in the season. Let us wait and discover more characters. Stay tuned for updates.

Love Alarm Season 2: What We Can Expect

We can not say as leaks are yet to be shown by the members of the show, but we may state that the series rotates around three people named Kim Jo-jo, Hwang Sun-oh, and Lee Hye-Yeong. Hwang Sun-oh and Lee Hye- Young have been good friends since childhood. Both boys enrolled themselves on an app that was a relationship looking for their love. Through that app, both connected with a beautiful girl named Kim Jo-Jo, which created lots of tension between these youth friends.

In season 2, we will find out when she’ll show her feelings and whom Kim Jo-Jo will select.