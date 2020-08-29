Lost in Space Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Every Latest Update About The Season.

- Advertisement -

The American Sci-fi TV series comprising 2 seasons which was premiered on Netflix successfully was coming with another sequel. The Lost in Space Season 3 has been revived by Netflix in March 2020. The enthusiastic fan is going to be disheartened to know that this season is going to be finale season for the sequence.

Season 3 will continue from where Lost in Space Season 2 ended with John and Maureen sending their kids off. We have noticed that they confront an attack by a bunch of aircraft and robots. They assign their 19- year old Judy, the management of Jupiter 2 and their two children Penny and Will. The kids find a world with similar warmth signatures because of the Alpha. Their parents confront a robot assault.

Now the season 3 will be started to split cliffhanger and suspense that what will happen next? And will maintain the excitement of viewers who are eagerly waiting for Lost in Space Season 3.

Lost in Space Season 3: release date

We’re specific the next season of Lost In Space will certainly be releasing. However, what we doubt is its releasing date since we don’t have official release date neither the show producers have revealed a real release date. We can only expect the release of Season 3 at 2021 on Netflix.

Delay in announcing release date is due to the period of COVID-19 pandemic which has screwup the shooting of season 3 as well. On the other hand, the season of this series release on 13 April 2018 and instantly renewed for season 2 just next month after the release of this season 1. Thereafter, season second was released on 24 December 2019 and Season 3 has been renewed in March 2020.

Lost in Space Season 3: Cast

Speculations are prevailing the routine casts will be returning for season 3. Celebrities which can be seen in the upcoming season are as follows:

Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson, Toby Stephens as John Robinson, Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson, Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson, Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson, Ignacio Serricchio as Don West, Parker Posey as June Harris / Dr. Smith and Brian Steele as the Robot.

What’s the storyline of Season 3?

Let’s get a recap of the first 2 seasons:

“In the aftermath of an effective event which threatens the survival of humankind, the Robinson family is selected for the 24th assignment of this Resolute (24th Colonist Group), an interstellar spacecraft carrying chosen families to purge the Alpha Centauri star system.

Till they reach their destination, an alien robot breaches that the Resolute’s hull. Forced to evacuate the mothership in short-range Jupiter spacecraft, scores of colonists, among them the Robinsons, crash on a nearby habitable planet. There they must contend with a strange environment and battle their personal demons as they search for a way back into the Resolute. “(Source: Wiki)

Season 3 will be the last season of this series. Not much is known about the plot of the next season. We need to wait for Netflix to drop the trailer before we create speculations.