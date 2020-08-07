Home Entertainment Lost In Space Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Many More
Lost In Space Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Many More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Lost in Space is a science fiction family drama. The series is loosely based on the 1965 series of the Exact Same title by Irwin Allen The Swiss Family Robinson by Johann David Wyss. Applebox Entertainment, Sazama Sharpless Productions, Synthesis Entertainment, Clickety-Clack Productions, and Legendary Television are the series’ production companies. Two seasons have been released by the show till. Each season has 10 episodes, each episode with a running period of 39-65 minutes. April 2018 the first season of this series released on 13th and the season on 24th December 2019.

Lost in Space Season 3 Release Date

The 3rd season of the show was renewed on 9th March 2020 earlier. The situation might delay the release, although it was to be released in 2021. The COVID-19 coronavirus has messed up with releases of different series and films. This show could be delayed as a consequence of the devastating pandemic.

Lost in Space Season 3 Cast

The characters that we assume to come back from the 3rd year are:

  • Maureen played by Molly Parker
  • John played by Toby Stephens
  • Maxwell Jenkins (Sense8)
  • Taylor Russell (Waves; Escape Room)
  • Mina Sundwall (Freeheld; Maggie’s Plan)
However, these are just assumptions and we wait for official Statements by the manufacturers or the team of Lost in Space.

Lost in Space Season 3 Plot

The season finale saw Judy and her Jupiter two team becoming aware that a human-made radar touch directed them into the Fortuna. They get to understand that Judy’s father, Grant Kelly, captained it. Meanwhile, the scarf of the villainous Dr. Smith is spotted on the Jupiter 2.

The upcoming season will probably show us about Maureen/John discovering their children and about the Jupiter 2’s discovering of the unknown stadium. We’re interested about season 3 and see what it all has for us.

Lost in Space Season 3 Trailer

Badshah Dhiraj
Dhiraj is a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows & comic book lover, He is a tech freak guy who spends most of his time exploring new things in the world of technology. He writes blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, how tech works and daily news about how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world and love to share everything here at Worldtoptrend.com

