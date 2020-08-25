Log Horizon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information For You!!!

- Advertisement -

Log Horizon is a manga version of a Book series exemplified by Kazuhiro Hara and composed by Mamare Touno. The series has generated two seasons that were successful until now, and it is awaiting the release of its one. As per the reports, the stages of production have already begun.

Release Date Of Log Horizon Season 3

The third season was supposed to be released from the year 2020. On account of this threatening case of Corona Virus, the dates have been changed away. As now, we could anticipate the season’s release by January 2021. Log Horizon season 3 will comprise a total of 12 episodes.

Twist And Characters Of Log Horizon Season 3

The voice overcasts will be chosen from the designated members of the previous season. They have been to this series’ various functions. The following characters are yumi Hara, Emiri Kato, Takuma Urashima, Joji Nakata, mike Nagar, Jovan Jackson, Tomoaki Maemo, Krystal LaPorte, Katelyn Barr, ayah Takasaki, and a Lot More. New characters using their voice overcast can be expected to join the creation with time.

The Plot Of Log Horizon Season 3

The storyline relies on virtual reality at which the players in a multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), Elder Tale, happen to take up their avatars and transport into the virtual game world. There are about 30 million of these stuck in the virtual game world.

Overcome the hurdles coming their way, and they happen to stick together in the area where their fates transferred them to! There’s no trailer yet aired for the season. The fans have been waiting for a glimpse.